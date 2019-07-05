Students rule out Hong Kong leader’s offer to hold talks amid protests: reports

BEIJING: Students, protesting against Hong Kong extradition law, have rejected Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s proposal to hold talks, saying it was too late, Sputnik news agency quoted local media reports on Friday.

According to the South China Morning Post newspaper, student leaders from major higher education institutions of the city — the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Chinese University of Hong Kong — confirmed on Thursday that they had declined the authorities’ offer to establish a dialogue. The HKUST’s student union said it had received the invitation on Wednesday. Other universities had not reportedly received any invitations so far.

Explaining the reasons why the offer was rejected, Jacky So Tsun-fung, the president of Chinese University’s student union, said, as quoted by the newspaper, that the youth just did not want such talks to turn into a public relations stunt. He added that the dialogue should include not only students but all citizens of Hong Kong.

The government’s offer came after protesters, mostly young people, stormed the parliament building late Monday, the anniversary of London transferring governance over Hong Kong to mainland China. Lam accused the protesters of extreme violence but expressed readiness and intention to listen to the demonstrators.

Mass rallies erupted in Hong Kong in early June as the authorities were considering adopting a bill that would allow the autonomous Chinese city to extradite suspects to jurisdictions which it did not have an extradition agreement with, including mainland China. Pressured by the protests, the government indefinitely suspended the bill, and Lam issued a public apology. However, the protesters still demand the complete withdrawal of the extradition amendments and release of all protesters detained during the rallies. – Bernama