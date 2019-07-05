Witness: Minister’s directives given priority by DBKL department

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) economic planning and development coordination (JPEP) director Ab Salim Mansor told the High Court here yesterday that any directive from the federal territories minister was given priority by the department, including in land matters.

He said it was the department’s practice that whenever it received a letter or memo from the mayor stating there was a minute from the minister, he would meet the mayor to discuss the action to be taken.

“On the application by Aset Kayamas (Sdn Bhd) pertaining to its appeal on land value and deferment of the first payment of 10 per cent for the two lots of land in Bandar Tun Razak, I discussed with the mayor how could it be considered, and we responded by issuing a letter based on the minutes and approval from the minister.

“The directive from the minister was our priority, followed by the deputy minister and then the mayor, apart from the high-level management at DBKL,” he said during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Hadariah Siri.

Ab Salim, 61, was testifying in the corruption trial of former federal territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, federal territories minister, to have accepted for himself RM2 million from Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holding Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Pusat Bandar Damansara Branch here on June 14, 2016.

The charge was framed under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or fine or both, on conviction.

When re-examined by Tengku Adnan’s lawyer, Datuk Tan Hock Chuan, Ab Salim, who is now a pensioner, concurred with the counsel that the decision to offer the sale of the land to Aset Kayamas was made by DBKL with Tengku Adnan’s approval.

Ab Salim, who is the ninth witness, also concurred with Tan that there was a commitment by Aset Kayamas to build 120 units of houses for DBKL staff costing RM150,000 each at the site.

Questioned by Tan whether he knew that Tengku Adnan had persuaded Aset Kayamas to build the houses, Ab Salim said he knew.

The hearing before judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan continues on July 9. — Bernama