CM: GPS MPs will support amendment to voting age

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg says Gabungan Parti Sarawak MPS will agree with the amendment on Article 119 (1)(a) of the Federal Constitution to reduce the voting age from 21 to 18 years.

He said he had met with their MPs pertaining to the matter, and they agreed to the amendment.

“If the world has said 18 years, why not, never mind,” he told reporters after officiating at the presentation of Petronas education sponsorship here yesterday,

Minister of Youth and Sports Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has tabled a bill to reduce the voting age at the ongoing parliamentary sitting, where Abang Johari has held a special briefing with the MPs from GPS.

Abang Johari also said the country must also have automatic voters registration once one reached the age of 18.

“We prefer automatic registration. After all, it is the people’s choice whether to vote because voting in Malaysia is not mandatory,” he pointed out.

On the definition of youth in Sarawak, Abang Johari said it was a concurrent subject and the prerogative of the state.

“As you all know, our youth organisations are registered with Registrar of Societies (ROS) and not Registrar of Youth, which means that we are subject to ROS…so the definition of youth at the moment is still at 40 years,” he said.

However, he said the matter would be brought up at the State Legislative Assembly sitting to decide.

On another matter, Abang Johari said Sarawak would declare July 30 as a public holiday in conjunction with the Agong’s installation.