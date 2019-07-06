CM: Sarawak giving up petroleum licensing rights ‘speculation’

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg describes as ‘speculation’ a report that says Sarawak is giving up her rights on petroleum licensing.

He said Sarawak would never give up such rights and was infact still negotiating with Petronas on the state’s participation in the oil and gas industry.

“No..no.. no, it is our rights…why do we want to give up our rights..that is just speculation,” the chief minister told reporters yesterday after officiating at the presentation of Petronas education sponsorship here.

When told that the statement was written by Petronas, Abang Johari replied: “It is because they don’t know, I think,”

The chief minister added that the negotiation with Petronas on the participation of Sarawak in the oil and gas was still on-going, and progressing ‘quite well’.

“Our negotiation, which is going quite well is about the question of our participation in the oil and gas, a question of equity and in principle, we have agreed,” he added.

He also stressed that the negotiation was about the quantum to participate in the oil and gas assuming that Petronas has ‘got a new wealth’.

The chief minister further said that the state would want to agressively participate in the oil and gas unlike in the past when it was only acquired by Petronas Carigali.

“In assuming that Petronas has a new wealth, we want to come in together with Petros and the contractor,” he said.

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari said the state’s education policy was to produce human capital for the new era of technology, having set up her own Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research as a partner with the Ministry of Education.

He also said Sarawak was taking the challenge to teach Mathematics and Science in English to prepare the younger generation for the new technological 4.0 era, which is all about new technology, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Abang Johari said the state could still work together with Petronas, particularly in education despite their differences.

“I will like to thank Petronas chairman Datuk Ahmad Nizam Salleh and his team although we have some differences, but with a common spirit of education we are one,” he added.

According to him, Petronas has helped the state a lot in the field of education, and said that such partnership would continue in future.

At the function, a memorandum of agreement (MoA) was exchanged between Petronas, Yayasan Sarawak and Mara for the seting up of MRSM campus in Bintulu, scheduled for completion in 2021, and which can accomodate 450 students.