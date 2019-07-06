Delivery man fined RM3,200 for having secret society tattoo on arm

KUALA LUMPUR: A delivery man who had a tattoo symbolising the image of a secret society, was fined RM3,200 by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

V. Howthemen, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge before Magistrate Mohamad Fared Abdul Latif.

According to the charge, the accused had a tattoo depicting a koi fish with coins in its mouth on his left arm, during a raid conducted by police.

The tattoo was the symbol of the Gang 04 and 18 India secret society.

He was charged with committing the offence in front of NU Sentral police station, Jalan Tun Sambathan, Brickfields here at 11pm on March 24 under Section 52 (3) of the Societies Act 1966, which provides for a maximum jail term of five years or a fine of up to RM15,000.

Earlier, his lawyer in pleading for a lenient sentence, said that Howthemen earned a monthly salary of RM1,500 and was his family’s sole breadwinner.

However, deputy public prosecutor Munira Syahirah Mohamad Kamal, urged the court to pass a deterrent sentence as it would serve as a lesson. – Bernama