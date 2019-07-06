Focusing on bringing more development to S’wak preferable to politicking – Baru Bian

KUCHING: Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders prefer less talking and less politicking as they strive to deliver the best they can to Sarawak, says its chief Baru Bian.

Baru, who is Minister of Works, believed that focusing on bringing changes to Sarawak in a very organised, clean, efficient and trustworthy manner was much more important than talking and politicking.

“I wish to reiterate, we prefer less talking and less politicking, and prefer to focus our efforts on bringing more development to the people in Sarawak, regardless of where they are, be they in the areas under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) representatives or under PH.

“The basis – the development of the people – will become our priority,” he said at the Pimimpin Bersama Rakyat hosted by Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament Willie Mongin here last night.

Baru said the people of Sarawak must understand that the federal government had the responsibility to develop the state although the Sarawak government is under GPS, the opposition at the federal level.

He said the responsibilities of the PH federal government was clearly spelled out in the federal constitution and therefore the PH government would certainly continue to plan implement strategic people-centric projects for the prosperity of Sarawak.

He said as Minister of Works, he would focus on strategic developments based on three critical foundations – bringing structural development like roads, upgrading the dilapidated schools and building additional hospitals and rural clinics in rural Sarawak.

“I have taken several steps to establish effective delivery systems with the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health so that together we initiate and implement these basic facilities in Sarawak,” he said.

For roads, Baru said he had proposed to construct roads, in addition to the Pan Borneo highway, in the highland areas beginning from Long Lama, Baram to Sabah, which the Prime Minister had approved the project that cost about RM1.2 billion.

He said the federal government had also agreed to upgrade the Jalan Datuk Musa in Kota Samarahan, which cost about RM243 million.

“We, the leaders of PH in Sarawak will strive to develop the basic infrastructure and facilities while the federal government will continue to work together with the Sarawak government to bring the basic infrastructure to Sarawak because we are aware that these basic infrastructure play critical roles in boosting the local economy,” he said.

Seratok MP and Krian assemblyman Ali Biju was also present.