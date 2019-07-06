Govt wants Najib to pay RM1.69 billion in income tax

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has filed a lawsuit against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, seeking RM1.69 billion in income tax which he still owed the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) for the assessment years 2011 to 2017.

The suit, filed through IRB last June 25, named Najib as the sole defendant.

The government is seeking Najib to pay RM1,692,872,924.83, interest at five per cent a year from the date of judgment, as well as cost and other relief deemed fit by the court.

In the statement of claim, the government said, as stated through a notice of additional assessments dated March 20, 2019, the additional tax assessments on Najib’s income for the assessment years 2011, to 2017 were RM116,173,374.12 (2011); RM320,929,932.31 (2012); RM891,573,465.46 (2013); RM119,144,655.51 (2014); RM16,879,500.03 (2015); RM643,445.21 (2016) and RM346,471.41 (2017),

The government claimed the notice was sent via registered mail to Najib on March 25, 2019 to his last address at Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta near here and the mail was never returned to IRB.

It said that since Najib failed to pay the taxes within the stipulated 30-day period as required under Section 103 of the Income Tax Act 1967, the amount was increased by 10 per cent, amounting RM11,617,337.41; RM32,092,993.23; RM89,157,346.54; RM11,914,465.55; RM1,687,950.00; RM64,344.52 and RM34,647.14 for the assessment years from 2011 to 2017, respectively.

Najib was given 60 days to pay the taxes, together with the 10 per cent increase, but claimed Najib still failed to do so.

Following which, Najib was slapped with another five per cent increase on the 10 per cent hike, amounting RM6,389,535.57; RM17,651,146.27; RM49,036,540.60; RM6,552,956.05; RM928,372.50; RM35,389.48 and RM19,055.92 for the stipulated assessment years, bringing the total amount of income tax due to RM1,692,872,924.83, it said.

The matter has been fixed for case management on July 8 before High Court deputy registrar Erry Shahriman Nor Aripin. — Bernama