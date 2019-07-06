No danger of road collapse at Jalan Bulan Sabit in Miri after audio messages confirmed to be fake

MIRI: The audio message circulating via WhatsApp this morning claiming that Jalan Bulan Sabit will collapse due to a sewage upgrading project is fake.

Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting said that after checking with the Public Works Department and Miri City Council, the audio message was debunked as fake and a police report has been lodged by he contractor responsible for the project.

“This morning, many have forwarded an audio and message alleging that there will be an unexpected accident at the central sewage project in front of the Petronas petrol station and Columbia Asia Hospital and the road might collapse,” Ting said in a message to reporters.

“After speaking to Council Secretary Morshidi Frederick, Sarawak Director of Sewage Department Lau Hieng Ung and person-in-charge of the project, Sim Yip Seng of Hock Seng Lee Berhad, they have confirmed the viral message to be fake.

“In fact, after checking on the site, the actual tunneling work has not started at the specific locations mentioned in the message, so there is no danger at all,” Ting explained.

The viral messages shocked Mirians as the road is located along one of the busiest routes connecting the city centre to the Boulevard shopping district.