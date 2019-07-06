O&G contract flows showing signs of improvement

KUCHING: Contract flows in the oil and gas (O&G) industry are showing signs of improvement but analysts of a coming upcycle which may still be long and gradual, as risks still remain in the industry.

According to the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research), contract flow started to show signs of a gradual pick-up for the past three to four quarters, although there was still some distance to matching the peaks seen in 2013 to 2015.

“While this is still far from being considered as a ‘contract bonanza’, the improved contract flow is, nonetheless, a positive sign coming on the back of recent stabilising oil prices, and as a result of under investments in the yesteryears, coupled with increased local activities, as guided by Petronas’ latest activity outlook and increased upstream spending. In fact, in tandem with Petronas’ latest activity outlook, we observed that recent contracts have mostly come from the marine and subsea vessels, drilling rigs, and HUC and MCM space,” it said.

While contract flows have started to show signs of improvement, it cautioned that an upcoming upcycle might still be long and gradual, instead of an instant “boom”.

“We note that many of the contracts, especially from the marine vessel chartering space, are still relatively small in value as compared to the larger fabrication/engineering or multi-year maintenance jobs.

“With margins much more competitive than ever given the current cost optimisation landscape, we feel that there is still a need for companies to undergo some form of restructuring and/or balance sheet recapitalisation before they can regain competitiveness and fully benefit from the increased job flow and deliver on jobs execution.

“With that said, we still find a large sum of the local O&G service and equipment providers to be heavily reliant on local job flows,” Kenanga Research opined.

Meanwhile, on the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and other non-members (OPEC+) decision to extend production cuts, the research team viewed this positively, but noted that with the extended production cuts being imperative for oil prices to sustain at current levels, some near-term negatives could still arise as market observers might have expected a widened cut to mitigate some recent concerns over slowing of demand growth.

“Data has shown that OPEC-11 has been fairly consistent towards its compliance on the production cuts, with Russia having also reached full compliance since May-2019 onwards.

“Overall, we feel the current trading range of Brent crude oil and prices between US$60 to US$70 per barrel to be “sensible”, with oil majors more than comfortable producing at these levels given favourable and very feasible oil economics.

“Overall, we keep our 2019-2020 average Brent price assumption of US$65 per barrel unchanged,” it added.

Overall, Kenanga Research maintained its ‘neutral’ rating on the sector given the limited upsides to big-cap Petronas counters. However, it said it has increased its sanguinity on the sector given its early signs of a gradual recovery.