Queen attends ‘Lembaran Emas: Songket dan Keringkam’ fashion show at opening of Rainforest Fringe Festival

KUCHING: The Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced the audience with her presence at last night’s ‘Lembaran Emas: Songket dan Keringkam’ fashion show held at the new State Legislative Assembly building.

The event also served as the opening for the third edition of the Rainforest Fringe Festival (RFF), taking place from July 8 to July 12.

Prior to the fashion show, Her Majesty the Queen was welcomed by Sarawak Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Asfia Awang Nassar and wife Datin Amar Fatimah Iskandar; Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and wife, along with Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and wife Datin Amar Doreen Mayang.

Upon Her Majesty’s arrival, she alongside other dignitaries went on to visit the fashion show’s exhibition, showcasing the uniqueness of Sarawak’s songket (traditional headgear) and keringkam (traditional scarf) weaved by local weavers.

In his keynote speech at the show, Abdul Karim said the event last night was one of the highlights of RFF 2019 and was part of the Asas Melayu programme under the Old Kuching Smart Heritage (OKSHe) initiative.

He added that the event was a continuation from last year’s Indigenous Journey programme which touched on the ethnicity of the people of the state.

“To reflect this constant flow of the promotion of our people and the rich inheritance of textile patterns and designs, tonight’s showcase will be of this harmonious intertwining of our indigenous groups in the state.”

He remarked that the festival will feature and showcase Sarawak through its history, nature and culture – presented in the form of dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions, talks and other events.

“These curated events will provide a platform for the enrichment and celebration of the tradition and culture of the Malay community in the state, alongside other events of the festival which promotes and celebrates our cultural diversity.”

The fashion show presented a unique display of Sarawakian songket and keringkam, which featured regal designs by ‘Malaysia’s King of Fashion’ Dato’ Sri Bernard Chandran, Sarawak’s own ‘Queen of Bornean Fashion’ Dato Tom Abang Saufi and the exquisite Sarawak songket producer Tanoti House.

Among the dignitaries present were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Deputy State Secretary (Performance and Service Delivery Transformation) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit and Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.