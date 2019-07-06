Riza Aziz can be charged in Malaysia even though offence committed abroad – DPP

KUALA LUMPUR: Even though the alleged offence committed by Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz, took place abroad, the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak could be charged in a Malaysian court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib said Section 82(1)(e) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001 allowed prosecution against the people of the country even though the offence was committed abroad.

“According to the act, anyone who commits any offence against the property belonging to the Malaysian government abroad may be treated as if the offence had been committed anywhere in the country,” he said when contacted today.

He was commenting on the case of Riza, 42, who was accused of engaging in money laundering.

Riza, who is the owner of Red Granite Pictures, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five counts of money laundering amounting to US$248 million (RM1.25 billion), monies believed to be misappropriated from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

He was charged with committing the offences at City National Bank, Los Angeles Main, 525 South Flower Street, Los Angeles, California, and at BSI Ltd, 7 Temasek Boulevard, #32-01 Suntec Tower One, Singapore in 2011 and 2012.

Meanwhile, on allegation that Red Granite had made settlement with the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), Ahmad Akram who is among those in the prosecution’s team, said it was a civil settlement and it did not clear him from the criminal charges. – Bernama