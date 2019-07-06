Sarawak boxers deliver at Golden Glove meet

KUCHING: The Sarawak boxing team put up a creditable performance by winning one gold and three bronze medals in the Golden Gloves Boxing Championship at the Kota Putera Square in Besut, Terengganu recently.

Sole women’s representative Elia Zonia Agustine bagged the gold medal in the women’s 60kg while Sukma 2020 shadow team boxer Roy Engan claimed the bronze in the men’s 64kg.

The other two bronze medals were contributed by Roy’s teammates Christyudden Ripoh in the men’s 69kg and Azirul Sarie Misran in the men’s 81kg.

Other members of the state men’s team were Jakson Chambai Ikeh (52kg), Wilson Berayin Sumbang (56kg), Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong (60kg), Rais Arsyad Sulam (81kg) and Maz Pavolosky Unggat (91kg).

The team was accompanied by SSC sports development officer Arrolflynn Elvis Slie, Sarawak head coach Mohd Herman Musa, coaches Sapok Biki and Wilbur Andogan.

It was managed by Muhd Helman Morni.

“I am satisfied with the performance of our boxers. They lost to the national boxers and I believe they have gained much from this competition in the preparation for Sukma 2020 in Johor next year,” said Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association president Dato Rahman Lariwoo.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Sarawak State Sports Council, Sarawak Sports Corporation, our patron Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw and supporters for their strong support to Sarawak boxing,” he added.

Meanwhile, Herman said the Golden Gloves was a good exposure for the Sukma-bound boxers.

“It’s also a good platform to gauge their capabilities, identify their strengths and weaknesses.

“We will strengthen the team in preparing for their next tournament which is the Penang Fest National Youth Tournament,” he said.