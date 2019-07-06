Sarawak to declare July 30 as public holiday

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has said Sarawak would follow suit and declare July 30 as a public holiday in conjunction with the coronation of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said this when officiating at the presentation of Petronas education sponsorship here yesterday.

The announcement was previously made by Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Bakar on June 28, stating that the additional public holiday was made official under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 for Peninsular Malaysia and Labuan.

“For Sabah and Sarawak, action will be taken by the respective state governments according to their own state constitutions,” he said.

July 30 falls on a Tuesday.