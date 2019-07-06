SEB recognised with Nation Branding Award 2018-2019

KUCHING: Sarawak Energy Berhad’s commitment to pursue brand excellence was recognised with a Nation Branding Award 2018-2019 at The BrandLaureate Awards held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday..

The award recognises Sarawak’s primary power utility and energy development company’s brand personality and presence and leadership in renewable energy generation, sustainability and its positive brand culture.

Recipients of The BrandLaureate Nation Branding Award of the Year 2018-2019 are noted for their brand leadership and influence of industry trends and standards with their innovative initiatives.

SEB group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili received the award.

Commenting on the achievement, Sharbini said SEB serves a population of close to 3 million people, and aims to achieve 100 per cent electrification before 2025.

“Our brand attributes are professional, clean and humble, and we will continue to embody these in our mission to provide reliable, renewable and affordable energy to the people of Sarawak.

“We are also looking into sharing our renewable energy with our neighbours through the Borneo Grid interconnection, in line with our vision to become a regional powerhouse. This means strengthening our brand position as a key renewable energy developer in this region,” he said.

He added that as SEB charts its next wave of growth, it aims to be an admired, trusted and recognisable brand in the community served by SEB and beyond,

SEB previously received The BrandLaureate Most Sustainable Brand Award in 2015-2016. The awards are organised and given by The World Brands Foundation.