Senator calls for quick response to intrusion of foreign fishing vessels

MIRI: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) officers must respond to complaints from local fishermen on foreign fishing vessels intruding into Sarawak’s waters and robbing the state of its marine resources.

Senator Alan Ling made this call at an open dialogue on the issue, which he said must be addressed urgently.

Ling, a lawyer by profession, said under Section 7 of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency Act 2004 (Act 633), MMEA has the power to ‘accept and consider any complaints about the commission of an offence’ and has power to stop, enter, board, examine and search any vessel or airplane and detain it.

“I also want to remind MMEA officers and complainants that under the provision of Section 9 under Act 633, the complainant reserves the right after a period of four weeks after expiration from the date of the initial complaint; to request a report on the ‘status of the offence investigation’ and the information to be given to the complainant or informant no later than two weeks from the receipt of the requested status.

He said that agencies such as the MMEA collaborate closely with industry players such as fishermen and local fisheries companies in dealing with the challenging and high risk issues of foreign fishing vessels in our waters, adding that under the Act (Section 16), MMEA is also entrusted to co-ordinate and negotiate closely with each other to implement maritime enforcement provisions.

Ling stressed that Pakatan Harapan government is responsible and committed to find the best and most effective way to solve the problems faced by local fishermen.