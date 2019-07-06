Taiwan Expo 2019 generates Malaysia-Taiwan business opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Taiwan Expo 2019 is set to generate significant business opportunities between Taiwan and Malaysia for the third year running.

The two-day event kicked off yesterday at Setia SPICE Convention Centre in Penang, showcasing products from 140 Taiwanese manufacturers across 110 booths.

It features 12 themed pavilions with two exhibit areas covering products and services under six major segments – the ‘Smart City & Industry 4.0’, ‘Green Tech’, ‘Healthcare’, ‘Halal Taiwan’, ‘Taiwan Lifestyle’, and ‘Tour Taiwan’.

Presided by Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman, James CCF Huang, the opening ceremony hosted Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (Malaysia) representative Anne Hung.

According to Huang, this is the third consecutive year that the Taiwan Expo is held in Malaysia, and the first time in Penang.

“This year’s Penang outing provides the perfect opportunity for businesses in the northern region to learn more about Taiwanese products and services.”

In response to the Malaysian government’s move towards smart cities, the ‘Taiwan Smart City Pavilion’ is showcasing full suites of solutions comprising seamless hardware and software integration for future cities.

Meanwhile, the ‘Taiwan Halal & Bubble Tea Pavilion’ and the ‘Taiwan Agriculture Pavilion’ aim to strengthen cooperation in both countries’ halal industry by presenting some of Taiwan’s best halal certified products to Malaysia. — Bernama