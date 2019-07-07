117th MAO organisers get thumbs up

KUCHING: The organising of the 117th Malaysian Amateur Open (MAO) Golf Championship at Kelab Golf Sarawak (KGS) from June 20 to 23 was a great success.

According to Sarawak Golf Association (SGA) president Hoan Kee Hock, the organisers received a very good feedback from the participants with almost zero complaints.

“The participants especially the foreigners were very happy with the hospitality that we provided, the challenging greens at KGS and the way we ran the event including the welcoming dinner.

“About 70 per cent of the participants were under the age of 20 and they have indicated that they will come back to play in the 21st Chief Minister’s Cup World Junior Golf Championship in November,” he told reporters yesterday.

“During the competition, you can see many players taking Instagram shots, selfies, wefies and sending them back to their parents, friends and relatives outside Malaysia and it is part of promoting Sarawak.

“Previously, some people have heard of Sarawak but now they know that there are good golf tournaments and facilities in Sarawak and want to come here to play,” he added.

“In fact, some of our amateur players who have played in the previous editions of the MAO commented that this is the best MAO that they have been to, in terms of hospitality, organising and making them feel so welcome,” said Hoan who was the joint organising chairman.

Hoan said the Sarawak government is also impressed with the organising of the MAO and wants SGA to organise more international golf tournaments.

“The State government has given the green light to host this event for another three years and the Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was very keen on it because it will not only help to promote sports tourism in the state but also help to improve the standard of golf in the state.

“The successful organising of the MAO has proven that we are capable of organising international tournaments and we are moving Sarawak golf to international level,” said Hoan.

“On behalf of SGA, we would like to express our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to our main sponsor the Sarawak government, the MGA for awarding the host job to Sarawak, KGS deputy president Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and the committee members as well as all those who have contributed in one way or another to make this event a great success,” he said.

Meanwhile, MAO tournament coordinator Mohd Faizal Aminuddin said SGA had created history of sorts by organising and hosting the 117th MAO.

“Firstly, we received 186 entries for the Men’s Division but we had to limit it to 153. However, we did not manage to get more players in the Ladies Division because most of the ladies amateur golfers were playing in another tournament in Singapore.

“We had 100 overseas players from 20 countries whereas previously there were about 60 to 70 foreigners,” said Faizal, who is the state representative of the Malaysian Golf Association and Sarawak Sukma 2020 team manager.

“Secondly, we had live scoring of the results which was blasted to a website and you can monitor them from all over the world.

“It is also the first time it has been done in an international event in Sarawak and Malaysia,” he added.