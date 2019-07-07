An alternative view of Malay middle-class ‘spiritual’ expenses

IN politics, a Malay middle-class would often harp on the idea of the government being responsible to help Malays of all walks of life.

Whether you ask a professor earning RM20,000 a month or an executive corporate ‘Melayu’ earning RM50,000 a month, the sentiment is always the same – the government of the day must be ‘Melayu’ and must help the Bumiputeras, who are mostly ‘Melayus’.

The Malays would even remind you of the responsibility of the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong in fulfilling his obligations of defending the Malay rights.

In one column in a Malay media, I wrote an article about it is high time that Malays help other Malays and not to rely on the government per se. This is because the government makes money from taxes paid by mostly the non-Malays and it does not seem fair that the policy of affirmative action for one ethnic majority be in perpetuity.

The policy was supposed to help for a while, but mismanagement by the Malay authorities have yet to make the Malay poverty line any better.

In this article, I would like to present what I know of expenses of Malay middle-class that form my relatives and friends numbering in about 200 and ask two simple questions: how much does the average Malay middle-class spend to fulfil what is taught as religious obligations, and how would all these expenses be managed in a different spiritual philosophy.

In my conjectural study of the ‘Malay Middle-Class Spiritual Expenses’, I have decided to use the final 20 years of a Malay middle-class career because most would already reach a combined five-figure income after the first eight years of work. I am taking a modest assumption of 20 years of expenses to tabulate some kind of result to present as a discussion.

Topmost of what Malay middle-class would spend is on their children’s marriages. The average cost of inviting 1,000 people would be RM25 per head. Most Malays in my circle have four children, on the average, and that would figure on RM100,000 total.

The religious idea of the ‘walimah’ is simply to inform those in the neighbourhood that your child has already been married off and that such and such family is now joined to such and such a person. I have often discussed with my wife whether or not we should spend so much on the marriages of the children. She reminds me that our friends and relatives are good enough to invite us to every marriage and this should then be reciprocated.

I am not a believer in tradition, but a person of rational thinking. I argued with my wife by saying that we should invite all only for the first child, and we should consider only close family members and friends, which number 250, for the other children’s marriages. I would use some of the money saved to give my children RM10,000 ‘start-up’ money for their married life rather than spend it on other things of questionable necessity.

Second topmost expense would be for the Haj. A modest pilgrimage package costs RM12,000, but most middle-class Malays can afford the more comfortable ones at RM25,000 to RM50,000 per person. Those whose names are not on the list but wish to go for pilgrimage immediately would have to fork up more than RM30,000 per person.

Muslims are taught that the Haj is only obligatory to those who can afford it and are healthy to do so. Although this is the case, the ‘ustaz’ never teaches ways to refinance the money in ‘a spiritual investment’ on other products, like helping a starving student. Many middle-class Malays would go for Haj, on average, twice.

Prophet Muhammad only went for Haj once in his entire life.

Third topmost expense would be for the ‘Umrah’. The umrah is a ‘small non-obligatory pilgrimage’ that Muslims can perform. I must admit that it was an uplifting spiritual journey to see the Ka’aba and touch the building where the Prophet once prayed at, as well as to visit his grave in Medina. My wife and I took her parents and went for the Umrah only once.

There are many Malays who go for Umrah more than five times during a period of 20 years. Some Malay politicians would go for Umrah before every party, state or general election.

Only Allah knows their intention.

The ‘kenduri arwah’ is an occasion where supplication for the deceased parents is made by inviting the imams and neighbours to jointly pray for the dearly departed. This is not a tradition of the Prophet, but a Malay tradition. It is believed that if many people pray for those who had departed, then the ‘supplications’ would ease their souls.

I do not practise this belief because the Prophet never encouraged it. The Prophet also taught that the dead would ‘benefit’ only from their good offspring, their endowed properties and their knowledge passed on for the good of the people.

There was no mentioning that I knew off concerning ‘kenduri arwah’.

The ‘sadaqah’ is a voluntary charity, while the ‘zakat’ is an obligatory one. I do not pay the zakat on my property and income to religious institutions; I prefer to manage it myself and deliver the money to those whom I know are 100-per cent in need. I do not want my zakat to be used for the director’s Mercedez official cars or their lucrative bonuses, or even their overly expensive buildings and offices. Many religious scholars would say that my zakat is invalid, but I beg to differ because I have little faith in the institutions of religious governance in this country.

The following table summarises my conjectural accounting: (See table 1)

If one totals the spiritual expenses over a period of 20 years, there would be a total of RM280,000. If the amount for a single Umrah and Haj, as well as the first child’s marriage be subtracted, that still leaves a rough amount of RM150,000.

In this year alone, there are 200,000 Muslims leaving for Umrah – taking a modest figure of 100,000 middle-class Malays, the total figure would be RM15 billion. If we divide this figure by 20 years, the average would be RM750 million a year.

Thus, on an average year, Muslims in this country have an access of RM750 million to help the poor Muslims and others. The amount of RM750 million could sponsor 75,000 Malay students a year, at RM10,000 per student.

Forget PTPTN loans. All it takes is thinking of spirituality in terms of helping others and not just following traditions like marriages, and misunderstanding spirituality as a religious journey of many pilgrimages.

From the spiritual perspective, if a Muslim Malay helps a student in his or her studies, then all the good deeds that the latter would perform while still alive would be rewarded into the donor’s account, without diminishing any of the doer’s rewards.

That is real spiritual accounting. If one spends thousands of ringgit on personal extra pilgrimages and ‘kenduris’, the money would ‘go nowhere’ with regard to the investment in the hereafter, as it does not ‘do anything’ in the sense of its multiplying factor – the money ends there.

It saddens me to think that Malays are so religious and ‘good’, but they never think outside the box of the tradition in financial management. The idea of helping others as by setting up an endowment fund run by reputable individuals, or even managing their own personal funds, never crosses their minds. Mismanagement of funds by religious institutions is also another important issue and one wonders how Muslims understand corruption as a religious act of devotion, if that money were to be converted to religious rituals and pilgrimages.

Allah understands spiritual accounting of pure intentions, not ‘bureaucratic correctness’.

With all the harping about affirmative actions that favours the Malays as well as all the gung-ho statements about protecting Islam, Malays seriously have no sense of spirituality that would profit them in the hereafter by helping the poor in this world.

Take that message to the Friday ‘Khutbah’ (sermon). No more affirmative action is needed. The Malays must help the Malays themselves for the sake of their spiritual and socio-economic welfare.