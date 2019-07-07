Anglers reminded not to throw plastic bags into sea

KUCHING: Anglers are reminded not to throw plastic bags into the water because they are harmful to sea creatures like sea turtles that may mistake them for food.

In giving this message during a thanks giving ceremony at Pulau Talang-Talang Besar, off Sematan yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said transparent plastic bags looked similar to jelly fish, and could be mistakenly eaten by sea turtles and whales.

“I am happy though that many Sarawakians are already aware while some are beginning to understand the dangers posed by discarded plastic bags, especially those thrown out to sea,” he said.

When asked on any plans to reduce the use of disposable plastic water bottles during events, he said he was more woried about plastic bags instead of plastic bottles.

“We have heard of sea turtles and whales having plastic bags in their stomachs.”

On another subject, Abdul Karim welcomed people wanting to take a closer look at sea turtle conservation in Talang-Talang Besar, Talang-Talang Kecil and Satang-Besar, to apply for a permit.

He added that conservation efforts of the Museum Department, Forest Department and Sarawak Forestry Corporation were still unknown, and even unappreciated by outsiders due to lack of publicity.

He said he had invited the media to visit the islands and write about the Sarawak government’s conservation efforts to spread words to the outside world.

“In fact, the sea turtle eggs hatching rate is higher here compared to other places. Alas, very few people know about it.”

He said the hatching programme was done to ensure that the islands, which are gazetted as National Park in 1999, would remain a sanctuary for sea turtles to continue laying their eggs. Sea turtles have low survival rate and thus, need help to prevent them from extinction.

“For now, the islands are not open to the public yet because sea turtles may be afraid of the crowd, who may also damage the environment.”

Sea turtles lay their eggs between May and August each year at the three islands. Sand on the islands are powdery in texture, different from sand elsewhere.

Abd Karim also invited tour operators to use glass bottom boats to bring tourists near the islands to enjoy the beautiful corals and sea creatures swimming about without disturbing them.

On Pulau Sampadi, he said there was no plan at the moment to develop the island because it has no sand. There are rocks and shallow waters which is perfect for snorkeling.

Museum Department acting director Suria Bujang, who was also present, said the event was held to raise awareness among the local community about the need to protect sea turtles and their habitat.

Sea turtles are fully protected species, and the community can play a part in helping to protect them against threats.

Tanjong Datu assemblywoman Datuk Amar Jamilah Anu was also present at the event.