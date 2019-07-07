Ask, and we will answer

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 24 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question: I bought a house recently and it is charged to the bank. If I give the house to my son, would my son have to settle the housing loan with the bank before he inherits the house?

Rockwills Answer: If there is nothing in the will to indicate otherwise, a beneficiary will have to pay off the loan before he or she can inherit the property. As such, it might be advisable to take up a mortgage insurance which will take care of the matter. Alternatively, it can be mentioned in the will that the loan is to be paid from the testator’s estate.

Question: Can I put everything under my company’s name instead of writing a will?

Rockwills Answer: The first issue that will arise is what will happen to your shares in the company when you pass away? Who will benefit and how are you going to effect the transfer of those shares?

Secondly, if it is not a purely holding company, you should consider the risk of losing everything should the business fail and this defeats the purpose of limited liability.

Thirdly, any immovable property registered under a company will attract real property gains tax upon disposal irrespective of the duration of its acquisition.

Last but not least, companies will need to submit their annual reports and audited accounts every year and these will be considered public documents.

As such, there will be lack of confidentiality.

