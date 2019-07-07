Felda will rise up again under Pakatan Harapan govt – Azmin

ROMPIN: Felda will rise up again with the confidence of settlers restored that their future will be secure under the Pakatan Harapan government, said Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali

He said the government’s commitment to bring back the glory of Felda could be seen by the Settlers Development Programme (PPP) launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PPP which includes inter-cropping that is capable of delivering results in a short period of time and generate more income for Felda settlers was launched by the Prime Minister at the National-Level Felda Settlers’ Day 2019 celebration at Felda Selancar 3 here, today.

Mohamed Azmin said Felda under the leadership of its founder, the late Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, who was also Malaysia’s second prime minister, managed to help reduce the Malay/ Bumiputera economic gap with other races through the opening of government land, which at one time allowed the country to contribute 25 per cent of world palm oil production.

“Unfortunately, over the past years, we have witnessed the greed of Felda’s top leadership comprising of politicians who played politics until the settlers became victims and were burdened with major problems,” he said before the thousands of settlers at the celebration.

Mohamed Azmin said learning from the mistake, the Pakatan Harapan government promised to ensure that the management of the agency will only be administered by those with integrity and credibility.

He said the appointment of Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh as Felda’s new chairman, effective July 1, 2019, was seen to be capable of bringing the agency to a new level with the help and support from the grassroots settlers.

Mohamed Azmin said the PPP would ensure a more sustainable future and safeguard the wellbeing of the settlers, as well as play a role to see that the plantation industry keeps advancing and increase productivity through the use of modern technology.

In addition, he said the government is well aware of the problems faced by the settlers such as the burden of high debt and the issue of abandoned housing projects for the second generation settlers.

On the abandoned housing projects, Mohamed Azmin said the government had approved an allocation of RM250 million to complete them, particularly those with construction progress having already reached 70 per cent.

He said a total of 1,400 units of second-generation settler homes had obtained the certificate of fitness (CF) and were expected to be handed over to their owners in the near future.

Mohamed Azmin also said that the government managed to cover RM2 billion to wipe off settlers’ debt and although the amount was large, the government described it as ‘it’s OK’ as long as the debt could be reduced to enable the settlers to live more comfortably.

He said the government also agreed that the Anugerah Keceriaan Kampung Felda (AKKF) which offered RM1 million cash prize is to be broken down starting next year for the champion, runner-up and third place winner instead of to only one winner as previously.

“I believe the AKKF program will foster goodwill, solidarity and brotherhood between settlers in every Felda settlement to work together with the spirit of ukhuwah (togetherness),” he said. – Bernama