French artist shows unique fabric art installation

KUCHING: Vibrant colours bounced off the walls where Marie Dargent’s unique fabric art installation is currently being exhibited at The Marian Boutique Lodging House, Wayang Street here.

The French artist’s new series called ‘Jungle Fever’ comprises 65 loose-hanging antique cotton strips of cloth painted with striking acrylic colours using stencilled cut-outs that she had made of jungle motifs inspired by the vivid tropical vegetation of the rainforests in Malaysia.

Marie has spent some years living and working in Kuala Lumpur and had travelled the country extensively while regularly exhibiting her works in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The more than a century old cotton fabric used is taken from Marie’s family collection as her great-grandmother was a seamstress.

During a private viewing of ‘Jungle Fever’ yesterday for friends in the art scene and tourism industry players, Marie revealed that she had sold one piece of work she had worked on for the past one year.

“It was bought by someone from Kuala Lumpur. I hope to sell more while they are exhibited here,” she said when contected.

A long piece of her artworks is priced at RM1,100 while a short piece goes for RM900.

The exhibition is part of this year’s Rainforest Fringe Festival (RFF) until July 12.

More information about her artworks can be found on her website at www.mariedargent.com.