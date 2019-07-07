‘Go Botak’ program to create childhood cancer awareness

KOTA KINABALU: In support of creating awareness on childhood cancer, Junior Chamber International (JCI) Kota Kinabalu kicked off its ‘Go Botak 2019’ program on Saturday.

This is the second year JCI Kota Kinabalu is doing a program to create awareness on childhood cancer, said organizing chairlady Kimberly Lim.

Lim said this year, the program includes collecting hair to produce wigs for cancer-stricken children.

“Those who wish to donate their hair can do so at collaborating salons, namely AS Saloon, Young Style Unisex Saloon, Turning Points, Hair Impressions, Mission Cut and G Cut.

“The minimum length required is 15cm and hair must be natural and untreated. The hair will be collected and sent to Locks of Hope’ an NGO in Kuala Lumpur, which will later send all the hair collected to China to be made into wigs,” she said.

Speaking at the launching of the program which was officiated by Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Phoon, Lim added that the ‘Go Botak 2019’ program was also to encourage the young patients to regain their confidence, have a positive fighting spirits and know that they are not alone in this fight.

With the support from E-POST as the program’s main sponsor, JCI Kota Kinabalu hopes to create a sustainable impact in the community as awareness and support for childhood cancer is still minimal.

“As part of the three-month program, JCI Kota Kinabalu will also be organising a ‘Fight for Childhood Cancer Open Day’, and a ‘Hair Wash drive’ at the end of this month to raise funds to produce the children’s wigs,” she said, adding that it costs about RM800 to produce a wig.

The program will culminate in a head-shaving event at the end of September which is also International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Lim said.

According to her last year, a total of 53 people volunteered to have their heads shaved in support of the program.

Meanwhile, Phoon in his speech said he was heartened to know that with the latest treatment, there is 80 per cent cure for childhood cancer.

He added that based on recent statistics, 43 kids are diagnosed with cancer every single day around the world and 400 children in Malaysia are diagnosed with blood related cancer each year

In Sabah alone, there are about 70 newly diagnosed cases each year, but the numbers are under reported as there is still a lack of childhood cancer awareness, he said, adding that the three most common childhood cancers are leukemia, brain cancer and lymphoma.

“As mentioned by the Head of Kuala Lumpur Paediatric Institute Haematology Oncology Unit, Dr Hishamshah said that young cancer patients aged 18 and below have a higher percentage of survival as their response to treatment is more effective compared to older patients.

“When someone has cancer, the whole family and everyone who loves them suffer, and I believe that no child or family should battle childhood cancer alone.

“Therefore, as a community we play a huge role too, to fight for childhood cancer together,” he said.

“To JCI Kota Kinabalu, Go Botak 2019 is the second year of your chapter’s flagship project, we hope that you will continue for years to come and we would support this flagship project in any way we could to ensure its success,” Phoon added.