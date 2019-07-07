KK chamber calls for more technology transfer from China

KOTA KINABALU: Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kkccci) president Datuk Michael Lui hopes to see more technology transfer from China through win-win investment projects in Malaysia.

He said Malaysia’s comprehensive strategic partnership with China and the Belt and Road’s trade route would help elevate our country as an important strategic base.

“With the increasing modernization of China, we look forward to seeing more technology transfer in the Internet of Things, data analysis, artificial intelligence, digital economy, e-commerce, automobile industry, modern agriculture, 5G and other sectors.

“We hope the cooperation between China and Malaysia will be further enhanced in terms of innovation, depth of collaboration and impact on the basis of win-win partnership.”

Lui said this at the ‘China and Modernization’ seminar jointly organized by Kkccci and Sabah Ma-Zhong Friendship Association featuring speaker Wen Yang here, yesterday.

He said China had created an impressive miracle by transforming itself into a technology powerhouse and the second largest economy in the world in a few decades.

He hoped the Malaysia-China Business Council (MCBC) director Dato John Khoo Choo Ping who was present yesterday, would facilitate more cooperation and interaction between China and Malaysia-China related organizations in Sabah, in order for the state to seize the business opportunities that arose from the modernization of China.

Also present were Sabah Ma-Zhong Friendship Association president Dr Oh Ei Sun and Kkccci deputy president Chang Chin Shin, JP.