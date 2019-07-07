Lodge Interact Club’s ‘Sugar Rush’ attracts 350 runners

KUCHING: Sugar Rush ‘Run For Diabetes!’ charity event yesterday attracted some 350 participants.

It was organised by Lodge National Secondary School’s Interact Club under the guidance of teacher-advisor Felicia Siaw and student organising chairperson Nicole Njoo.

All the proceeds from the event would go to NKF-Kidney Association of Sarawak Rotary’s dialysis centre.

Participants took part in two run categories – the 3km and the 7km.

The top three 7KM runners were Muhammad Shahir, Chong Sen Boon and Tristan Yeo, who took home RM300, RM200 and RM100, respectively.

Sugar Rush ‘Run For Diabetes!’ was primarily sponsored by Lodge Interact’s parent club Rotary Club of Kuching Jaya. Other sponsors included Khong Guan, Regiustea, Cloud 99,

Onopoke, Rebel Fitness, Moma water, Dataprint, Nandos Malaysia, Plaza Merdeka, Revive and dP Marketing.

The run was also supported by JobStock, O-Run Utan Running Club, Grit Event Management and Ultron.

“It is amazing that the organising committee, comprising mostly students, organised and coordinated everything, including looking for sponsorships.

“Their pro-active attitude is commendable,” said Rotary Club of Kuching Jaya president Kazue Sakai.

“The Interact Club is the most active club at school with many activities. It is good to see them so actively involved,” said Lodge National Secondary School principal Su Hiong Ai.

Other side activities during the day were lucky draws and photo booth sessions.

Also present at the event were Lodge Group of Schools director Thomas Huo and