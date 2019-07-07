Nathaniel Wins Mister Kaamatan Title 2019

MISTER Kaamatan (MRK) Penampang student Nathaniel Wallace Kenneth Mosusi, 20, emerged winner in the Mister Kaamatan State Level contest held on 29 June 2019 at the JKKNS, Penampang.

He walked away with prizes worth RM31,667 which included cash, scholarship from Asian Tourism Institute (ATI) and the coveted siga or Kadazandusun headdress.

Nathaniel was also awarded the subsidiary title of Mister Intelligent for offering the best answers during the Q and A sessions of the contest.

The second place was clinched by MRK Tenom Haffie Tambakau, 24, a personal fitness trainer by profession. He won prizes worth RM28,577 which included cash and ATI scholarship.

A recent university graduate in chemical engineering, MRK Kuala Penyu Erwin Sylvester, 24, was placed third which won him prizes worth RM27,537 which included cash and ATI scholarship.

Completing the list of winners were, in fourth place, nurse MRK Tawau Howard George, 30; in fifth place, graduate teacher MRK Keningau Jason Mathew Guntala, 23, who also won the Most Inspirational Manifesto subsidiary title; in sixth place, student MRK Pulau Pinang Ellton Linsayan, 22; and, in seventh place, chef MRK Kapayan Remeo Anjulus, 22.

Meanwhile, the other subsidiary title winners included Social Media Favourite, prison officer MRK Kunak Jekcry Kori, 26; Best Stage Performance, student MRK Kiulu Melviston Adson, 18; and Mister Jada, student MRK Membakut Roger Hugo Amandus, 18. Two subsidiary titles, Audience’s Choice and Mister Exemplary, were presented to entrepreneur MRK Putatan Hazli Ali Japar, 29.

These title winners were among 44 contestants, representing the various districts in Sabah, Klang Valley, Johor and Pulau Pinang, at the contest which was officiated by Guest of Honour Jannie Lasimbang, the Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs Sabah. In her speech, she expressed awe at not only the popular reception of the contest and its objectives but also at the fact that the contest has reached its 11th edition.

Jannie joined a list of the contest’s sponsors, including the contest’s main sponsor Datin Linda Haniff, a successful entrepreneur who has been sponsoring the contest for the last three years.

Against a backdrop of pomp and pageantry, the freshly minted Mister Kaamatan’s theme song entitled, “Buvazoi Tavantang,” sang by Mister Kaamatan 2018 Saiful Azwan Sundian was introduced to the privileged 700-strong audience.

Over a period of several weeks prior to the contest, the contestants underwent an educational programme in which they revisited their Kadazan Dusun Murut or Rungus (KDMR) heritage and the essence of the KDMR languages, learned the art of public speaking, enhanced their interpersonal skills and cemented the camaraderie among themselves.

For wider publicity and exposure, on June 15, the contestants participated in the first ever “A Night of Cultural Fashion” show through which all the contestants modelled ethnically inspired designer attires created by local fashion designers.

In line with the objectives of the contest to select a winner who possesses the iconic attributes of a Mister Kaamatan, the contestants were judged on their appearance, presentation, proficiency in a KDMR language, knowledge and IQ.

In the second or Top 15 round, each contestant was required to answer a general question in his choice of KDMR language while in the final or Top 7 round, each contestant was required to answer, in a language of his choice, a question to test his IQ and knowledge.

Nathaniel, the eventual winner, was the only contestant who answered both the Top 15 and Top 7 questions in a KDMR language, in this case Kadazan.

It was later learnt that he is a habitual speaker of the language, a rare practice among many urban KDMR youths nowadays.

Most of Top 7 winners were below 170 centimetres tall. In the past, the height of the contestant was a main judging criterion.

Beginning with this year’s contest, more importance is placed on the contestant’s overall image and his perceived ability to carry the responsibilities of a Mister Kaamatan.

Towards this end, the organising committee headed by State Chairman Casey Jovial, introduced the concept of owning a manifesto which every contestant was required to prepare, outlining his plan of actions if he won the title.

The plan of actions generally centres on the efforts to preserve the KDMR culture, traditions and languages.

Unlike the Unduk Ngadau contest, the Mister Kaamatan contest lacks a spiritual dimension. The Unduk Ngadau contest is based on the story of Huminodun, the daughter of Kinoingan, the God-creator of the KDMR people, who sacrificed herself so that her body could be transformed into rice for her people’s consumption, saving them from starvation. The Mister Kaamatan contest is a male version of the Unduk Ngadau contest without the classic story.

Although lacking a spiritual dimension, the KDMR youths of old had been tasked to assume the role of a warrior, which was to protect the KDMR’s community, values and way of life.

In modern times, far from the gory battlefield, every MRK or Buvazoi Tavantang Kaamatan is now seen as a warrior in the promotion and propagation of the KDMR culture, traditions and languages.