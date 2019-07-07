No point in being too fussy, dept advises youths

KUCHING: School-leavers and fresh graduates who are still unemployed should refrain from being too fussy when looking for jobs, says Sarawak Labour Department deputy director Sulaiman Ismail.

He points out that they should be willing to accept any job as a first step towards their career development.

“Accept whatever job that is offered to you by the employers during our career fair, to gain experience because for one to be at the top, experience is very important.

“Therefore, I encourage every job-seeker in Sarawak to accept any job that is offered as a first step to gain experience and exposure,” he told reporters after launching Labour Department’s ‘Career Carnival’ at Top Spot here yesterday.

According to Sulaiman, his department has invited 20 employers to conduct open interviews for local job seekers, especially those in Kuching, throughout the carnival, running from 8am to 5pm.

The employers, mainly from the manufacturing, service and retail sectors, are offering 1,324 vacancies across various fields to those who have completed their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) or Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) studies, or those who have graduated from institutions of higher learning.

Sulaiman pointed out that the majority of the vacancies offered during the carnival were to be filled immediately.

He said the department hoped to have 11,000 job-seekers, ranging from school-leavers to university graduates, land employment this year.

“We have planned to hold at least 11 career carnivals this year, in which we will bring employers directly to potential employees, and this (event at Top Spot) is the fifth so far in Sarawak.

“We will also try to organise a career carnival for the disabled individuals and those who have completed their rehabilitation,” he said.

Sulaiman said for the disabled individuals and rehabilitated drug abusers, they would have to collaborate with the state Welfare Department and National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

According to him, at the moment his side is discussing with Sarawak Welfare Department regarding the programme for people with disability, and next week, they would be having a meeting with the AADK.

“It is important that we work closely with the two agencies because we have to convince employers that the disabled people and former drug abusers also have the potential to be employed.

“Every level of society in the state, as long as they have the academic qualifications and skills, will be given the opportunity to attend interviews during the job carnival,” he said.

Sulaiman said his department would also be holding the ‘Kenyalang Career Roadshow 3.0’ in August, which would kick off in Samarahan before proceeding to Betong, Sibu and Miri.