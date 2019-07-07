Razif Sidek’s son wants to emulate Chong Wei

SEREMBAN: After creating a name for himself on the international stage, young national star Muhammad Fazriq Mohamad Razif harbours a huge dream to follow in the footsteps of Datuk Lee Chong Wei.

Fresh from his success of winning a title at the Under 15 Years Shonai Invitation Championship in Japan recently, the youngest son of national men’s doubles legend, Datuk Razif Sidek, conceded he was dreaming the success that Chong Wei had enjoyed.

But, the 15-year-old player said that in order to realise his aspiration, he had to work hard and display his best performance at every championship he took part in.

‘’To achieve a level on par with Chong Wei, I also must also get more experience and reap success after success at the international level.

‘’It is not easy to become the number one national player at still a young age, I am only 15 years old. I must arrange my schedule as best as possible, and in a period of at least two years I will try to become a national representative at the senior level.

‘’Maybe, I can become like Chong Wei if I continue to exhibit my best performance at every championship,’’ he said when met at the National Junior Circuit Grand Prix Badminton Championship Final at the Negeri Sembilan Chinese Recreation Hall (NSCRC) here.

Muhammad Fazriq advanced to the final of the championship today after beating a team mate from the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), Anson Cheong Yan Feng, 21-16, 21-18 at the semi-finals action yesterday.

The young player was among the young stars speculated to replace national badminton legend Chong Wei, after winning his ninth championship at the junior level at the the Under 15 Years Shonai Invitation Championship, beating Alex Lenier, 21-16, 21-10, on June 30.

On his plan of action for the future, Muhammad Fazriq targeted to perform at the Olympics one day.

Meanwhile, Razif said he did not place an overly high hope on his son to fill the vacuum left by Chong Wei as the number one national player in the short term because Muhammad Fazriq was still young and must get a lot of experience.

“Although, I see that he has the potentials to become a world class player, for the time being I don’t impose too high a hope, because he is still young and must get more experiences especially on the competition stage.

‘’I hope that he can maintain his performance, that is very crucial,’’ he said.

Razif also hoped that in future, Muhammad Fazriq could reap successes to emerge as champion at the All England, World Championship, Olympic Games and Thomas Cup.

“Such achievements are what I am hoping and aspiring from him,’’ he added. – Bernama