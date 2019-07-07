Sabah CM: Punish fish bomb users severely

KOTA KINABALU: Those involved in the fish bombing incident that killed three divers in Semporna should be severely punished under the law, said Sabah Chief MInister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the authorities should investigate how the perpetrators could have easily obtained the contents needed to make fish bombs.

“Stiff action must be taken against those involved in the use of fish bombs. This issue is not new.

“As the Semporna MP, I had called for action to tackle the menace,” he told reporters after officiating the Petronas Education Sponsorship Award here today.

The latest incident happened at Kulapuan Island in Semporna last Friday, where a dive master and two Chinese tourists were believed killed by fish bombs while scuba-diving there.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Omar Mammah said the Marine Operation Force (MOF) were currently investigating the case as well as trying to identify the fishermen believed responsible for the incident.