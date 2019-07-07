Sales exec comes out top in Mr Tasik Danu 2019

SERIAN: A local sales executive was adjudged the ‘brawniest’ among all 27 contestants of Mr Tasik Danu 2019 here on Saturday night.

Adzli Suhaili, 32, from Kuching, lifted the ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy at the finals of the athletic fitness competition, held as part of the activities of this year’s Serian Festival.

Earlier, he won the 168cm-and-Below category, where Mohd Faisal Mat Rashid and A Januri finished as the respective first and second runners-up.

The win earned Adzli a spot in the grand showdown, where he faced off against other category winners Arif Azhan Mohamad Ghazali (168cm-and-Above) and Falizan Salleh (New Talent).

Adzli’s double victory earned him a total of RM1,400, while Arif and Falizan took home RM1,000 and RM700, respectively.

The respective first and second runners-up of the 168cm-and-Above category were Sebastian Kaboi and Abdul Ramzi Bujang, while the New Talent category saw Daubline Timbol and Jasni Hazmi placing second and third, respectively.

Sebastian and Mohd Faisal each bagged RM500, while Abdul Ramzi and Januri each pocketed RM300.

Meanwhile, Daubline and Jasni received RM400 and RM300, respectively.

Prizes were presented by Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman.

He accompanied by Serian Resident Johnathan Lugoh on stage.

Mr Tasik Danu 2019 was organised by Beast Gym Serian, supported by Serian Resident’s Office, Serian District Council, Sarawak Bodybuilding Association and Enermax.