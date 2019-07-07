Sarawak bag 17 medals at CMS Borneo Squash C’ship

KUCHING: Sarawak ended its campaign in the 5th CMS Borneo Junior Open Squash Championship yesterday at the Sarawak Squash Centre, Jalan Diplomatik in Petra Jaya with two gold, one silver and 14 bronze medals.

Tournament’s top seed Nathalie Sim did the home team proud when she beat joint 3/4th seed Vishart Venkatesh of Penang 3-0 (11-3, 11-5, 11-6) in the Girls U17 final.

Second seed Rachel Kong also of Sarawak took the third spot after she edged Perak’s Abbhiramy Arumugasamy 3-2 (8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 11-8) in the placings play-off.

In fifth to eighth placings were Vasundhra Vasanthan (Negeri Sembilan), Jennifer Joan Lewis (Selangor), Alicia Chin (Sarawak) and Rebecca Lai Hung Ching from Sabah.

Sarawak’s second gold medal was delivered by top seed Agatha Cheng Si Ching who bounced back from one set down 3-10 to beat Dakshayami Thangaraja of Kuala Lumpur 11-4, 11-2, 11-8 in the Girls U11 final.

Third and fourth were Lee Xin Yii of Sarawak and Nur Mumtazah Muhammad Amanda of Kedah.

In the Girls U15 final, Eugenia Sulan David put up a spirited challenge before bowing 0-3 (10-12, 6-11, 3-11) to Laavanya Kugan of Kuala Lumpur.

Ain Jun of South Korea was third after she beat Sarawak’s Wong Sui Fei 3-0 (11-3, 11-1, 11-3) in the play-off.

Other bronze medalists of the state team led by head coach Jess Tay were Joyce Chen (Girls U11), Kirshelya Rhsme Prabakaran (Girls U13), Vianey John Tang (Boys U11), Altarmis Aqhar Sallam Suffian (Boys U13), Chris Lau Hui Rong and Desmond Ong (Boys U15), Caleb Lau Hui Xuan and Tang Jia Yew (Boys U17) and Clifford Tay (Boys U19).

Pakistan walked away with two titles, the Boys U15 through Muhammad Huzaifa Ibrahim and Boys U17 through Mohammad Ashab Irfan.

Other champions included Kerwin The of Selangor (Boys U19), Christopher Buraga of Kuala Lumpur (Boys U13), Aqil Mirza Naim Khairil Fariz (Kedah) and Haneesha Veerakumar of Kuala Lumpur (Girls U15).

A total of 328 players from 12 countries took part in the championship organised by Squash Racquets Association of Sarawak (SRAS) and sanctioned by Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) and supported by the Sarawak government.

Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee closed the event and gave away the prizes.

Also present were SRAS president Robert Lau Hui Yew, tournament chairman Sim Chin Kheng and organising chairman Andre Kho.