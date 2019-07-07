Senior citizen cyclist completes peninsula solo ride, betters personal record

KOTA BHARU: Senior citizen cyclist Wan Hashim Wan Mahmood, 73, carved another personal milestone after completing his ride around the Peninsula for the fifth time here yesterday, this time made more special by doing it solo.

His feat was made more significant when he managed to complete the 2,200 kilometre ride in 14 days, a day earlier than targetted.

“I am just grateful and relieved to have overcome the challenges throughout my ride,” he told reporters at his house in Kampung Telipot as tears of joy welled in his eyes.

Wan Hashim arrived here at 5pm from Kuala Terengganu, located some 160km away, to complete the last leg of his solo ride, and was greeted by his wife, family members and also members of the Kelantan Darul Naim Media Club.

Recalling his ride this time, Wan Hashim said his fifth mission was by far his toughest as he had to ride until the wee hours of the morning at times to better his personal record.

Besides having to cycle on dark and lonely rural roads, there were also speeding heavy vehicles to look out for, but Wan Hashim, whose name has been mentioned four times in the Malaysia Book of Records before this for cycling missions in and out of the country, said the personal record drove him on. — Bernama