Solar power supply for 500 Paitan villagers this November

PAITAN: More than 500 residents here will enjoy electricity from a solar hybrid system with the completion of the Rural Electricity Supply project (BELB), this November.

Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Samsuni Mohd Nor said the project involved six stations at Gugusan Kampung Sugut, valued at RM79 million, and was one of the government’s efforts to improve the living standard of the rural population.

He said apart from reviewing government projects, discussion sessions or questionnaires with the locals were also made to obtain feedback or problems arising from the project.

As the impact or feelings of the villagers over such projects were often overlooked, his part was to ensure every issue was acted upon and carried out by the relevant parties.

This is reached through cooperation with the Sabah Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB), Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd, the district office and all stakeholders and village representatives, he said.

Besides visiting the BELB project, Samsuni also reviewed the upgrading works of a mosque, Al-Quran Class and Fardhu Ain (KAFA) at Kampung Pandasan, Kota Belud.

He hoped the nearly RM500,000 worth of facility would benefit Kota Belud villagers and road users as resting stop in the area.

Participating in the two-day program were State Development Officer Datuk Ruji Ubi and Federal Sabah State Development Assistant Director Mat Reo Oredi.