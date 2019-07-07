Top guns set for Kuching snooker showdown

SIBU: Plenty of fiery battles are in store when the Vvip Snooker Open Championship kicks off in Kuching this month.

Top cueists from throughout Sarawak have signed up for the much-anticipated snooker competition to be held at Vvip Snooker Centre from July 15 to 21.

The inaugural tournament offers one of the highest prize money, with the champion bringing home RM2,500 and the first runner-up getting RM1,000.

Ricardo Sim, winner of Sibu Swan City Invitational Snooker Championship, is an early favourite for the title following the withdrawal of Sarawak Closed 2019 champion Rolando Lim.

Sim, with his trademark cool and composed characteristics, has been a revelation of late and has consistently shown great maturity in his play.

Looks is deceiving but Sim has all the edge and shooting to lift the title when it is least expected.

Tan Chin Yong, another title favourite and a runner-up at Swan City Invitational, is not to be underestimated.

On his day, he can beat any players but still, Tan prefers to lay low and let the results do the talking.

James Giam, the evergreen veteran who has been in the wilderness for the past few competitions, is returning to add another feather to his cap.

Giam, the tournament oldest player, has ruled the snooker fraternity in the 1980s and 1990s and his mere participation in the tournament is expected to add fireworks to the already crowded field of top players.

Then there is the rising star Hardy Carloss from Kuching.

Brimming with confidence, the 33-year-old is eager to prove his title credentials at the tournament.

The self-employed businessman had sparred with West Malaysian players during his school days in Kuala Lumpur, and that should give him the advantage provided that he can translates all the bits and pieces into reality in Kuching.

“I know it is not easy to win the title but I am confident that I can make it if I can stay focus and put my feet firmly on the ground.

“In snooker, the player who committed the least mistakes will become champion and I believe it is my time to win the title,” he said when contacted.

From Sibu, the Swan City Recreational Club Sibu (SCRCS), spearheaded by its president Mark Yeo is sending five players to the competition. Besides Yeo, the four other players are Steven Wong, James Ting, Tiang Kwong Wei and Peter Liong.

Notable absentees from the team are Ng Hong Man, who recently won the 6th leg of Sibu Swan City championship, and runner-up Sim Hong Hui.

Both of them could not make it for the Kuching trip due to their business commitments.

“Nevertheless, we still aim for a quarter-final finish for our players,” Yeo said, admitting that more than just pride is at stake and hoped they will not return empty handed.

Sarikei, led by the flamboyant Elvis Wong, will also send a total of four players. Others are are Yu Hung Kai, Chieng Hong Chiang and Patrick Tan.

Meanwhile, Bintulu is also sending four players while Miri has one.

The highest break at 80 points will get an additional RM300 plus trophy and RM500 for century break.