Vida apologises to Aishah on fake diamond issue

IPOH: Cosmetics millionaire, Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman yesterday apologised openly to Season 4 Gegar Vaganza (GV4) champion Aishah on the controversial fake diamond controversy.

Hasmiza or better known as Datuk Seri Vida said she did not want to prolong the issue after the controversy that lasted over a year ago was resolved through mediation at Civil Sessions Court 11 Kuala Lumpur, last Monday.

“I admit that I was wrong when announcing the price of jewelry for which the price was a purchase price when I first bought it.

“I make this apology after taking into account all the factors and consequences which directly affected certain parties in this case,” she said at a special press conference at her residence in Meru Raya here yesterday.

The conflict between Aishah and Vida broke out when the famous singer made an exposure on the RM80,000 worth of chain prizes sponsored by the cosmetics entrepreneur in the television reality programme that they were fakes.

The ‘Janji Manismu’ singer learnt that the jewelry received after she was crowned the champion of the programme were not genuine after having them appraised at a jewelry shop.

Following that, the dispute between them prolonged until Aishah decided to bring the case to court.

Meanwhile, Vida’s daughter, Nur Edlynn Zamilleen Muhammad Amin, 14, or better known as ‘Cik B’, made a surprise at the press conference by handing RM100,000 cash to her mother to solve the problem.

Nur Edlynn Zamilleen when met by the media said the money was from sales of her product, Salmon Skin. — Bernama