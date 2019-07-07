Winning Toto 6D numbers ‘000000’ an unbelievable pick for punters

KUCHING: Believe it or not, the winning numbers of Saturday evening draw of Sport Toto 6D game were ‘000000’, generating immense interest among the numbers forecast operators’ patrons.

Based on the results released, the winnings numbers of the second prize to fifth prizes of the Toto 6D game were ‘00000’, ‘0000’, ‘000’ , ‘000’ and ‘00’ respectively.

According to Sports Toto website, the winners of the lucky set of numbers were located throughout the country with one individual who bought the number at a Sports Toto outlet in Muar, Johor walked away with total winnings of RM700,000.

Locally, three lucky individuals who bought the numbers at Sport Toto outlet located at Serian Bazaar here won RM100,000 each.

Sports Toto is expected to give out RM3.5 million in winnings for the rare winning set of numbers.