Biggest drug seizure made in OPS Sarang

KOTA KINABALU: Police made the biggest drug seizure during OPS Sarang, an on-going operation against drug activities in and around the state capital.

According to district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji, a total of 1,521.75 grams of syabu was seized during the operation that was conducted from June 29 to July 5.

“The drug seized has a market value of about RM187,762,50,” Habibi said, adding that the operation was conducted in the city, Kampung Warisan, Kampung Lembaga Padi, Kampung Kalansanan, Inanam township and Kampung Sembulan Lama.

Habibi disclosed that during the week-long operation, 24 raids in areas where drug-related activities were reported were conducted and 58 individuals were arrested.

The suspects were aged between 17 and 62, he said, adding that two of them were involved in the supply and distribution of drugs.

Twelve were arrested for possessing drugs and the remaining 44 for testing positive for drug use, he said.

“We will not be letting up in our war against drugs in the state capital and we thank the public for their assistance by providing police with information,” said Habibi.

In one of the raids at a water village, a suspect tried to evade arrest by jumping into the muddy water. His escape was short-lived as police personnel jumped into the water and apprehended him.