Branch hopes to see PBB contest in Bawang Assan in 12th state election

SIBU: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Bawang Assan branch hopes that the Bawang Assan state seat will be given to the party in the coming 12th state election.

Its branch chief Romeo Christopher Tegong thus called on all the PBB sub-branches under Bawang Assan to work hard to realise that dream.

“Let us pray together that the Bawang Assan state seat will be given to PBB later,” he said at the PBB Bawang Assan ‘Ngiling Bidai’ ceremony at a restaurant here on Saturday night.

Romeo also said his branch wants only candidates from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to contest in the Bawang Assan constituency during the 12th state election.

“We support any GPS candidate contesting the Bawang Assan state seat regardless of who, as long as the person is from GPS, especially PBB.”

“The struggle of PBB Bawang Assan branch is only for GPS,” he pointed out.

According to him, PBB Bawang Asan branch is ready to face the 12th state election which is expected to be held before June 2021, and will be fighting for GPS in the Bawang Assan state seat.

Meanwhile, Romeo, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister, urged all branch leaders to be fully committed in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Though PBB Bawang Assan now has more than 2,000 members, he said he was worried that the members were not voters in the Bawang Assan constituency.

“I want our members to vote in Bawang Assan. I hope that the head of the branch will be assigned to register our branch members as voters in Bawang Assan,” he added, considering that the political landscape had now changed drastically as compared to previously.

Romeo believed the 10 sub-branches under PBB Bawang Assan branch are ready to face the 12th state election, thus ensuring GPS victory in the Bawang Assan state seat.