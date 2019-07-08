CM calls for stiff penalty

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal has called for stern actions, including imposing stiff penalty on fishermen found using the bombing method to fish in Sabah waters.

Shafie said the use of the fish bombs in the state had been going on for quite a while, hence, stern actions must be taken to combat such activities.

“We must find out the source of the fish bombs and heavy penalties should be imposed upon those using fish bombing methods,” he said.

As the Semporna member of parliament, Shafie said he had brought up the old issue of fish bombing numerous times in order to find a way to overcome the matter.

“We must ensure that stern action is taken, and I hope that local villagers know those who are doing this method… this is a method that does not give long-term profits because as we all know if they use cyanide bomb it would not be good for the health of human beings,” he told the press after launching the Petronas Education Sponsorship Award Ceremony 2019 at the Marriott Hotel here yesterday.

“Fish will eat the poison, and we will eat the fish and the poison substance will get into our stomach and may cause various diseases. The use of fish bombs is something that must be strictly prevented and heavy penalty must be imposed on those culprits,” he added.

Shafie said this following the death of 26-year-old Chinese tourists Zhao Zhong and Xu Yingjie, and 30-year-old local dive master Ab Zainal Abdu, after they were hit by fish bomb in the water off Kalapuan Island near Semporna on Friday.

Police have detained a boatman and a boat guide to help in the investigation. They are trying to identify the fishermen who were allegedly responsible for the death of the dive master and tourists.

Shafie said the use of fish bombs must be banned, and there should be further investigations on how fishermen obtain explosives to make the fish bombs in order to concretely solve the problem.

He also asked the local residents to cooperate with the authorities if they have information on fishermen practising fish bombing.

When asked whether pump boats will be banned, Shafie said proper investigations must be done before taking any further steps.

“We will look into that but I don’t think it is the major contributor. It is only a vehicle, but the contents (carried by boats) in terms of the bomb use must be restricted,” he said.

“How did they get it? Is it from the within the country or outside the country? We have to look into this. So, I think investigations have to be carried out before any prescription or solution is taken” Shafie stressed.