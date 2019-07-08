Court rejects another postponement, Najib’s 1MDB trial to commence Aug 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is facing 25 corruption and money laundering charges involving RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) funds, will commence on Aug 19 as fixed earlier.

This follows High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah’s decision to dismiss Attorney-General Tommy Thomas’ application for postponement.

“This is the third postponement sought and this court is of the view that it cannot grant another postponement following the court practice directive.

“Hence the trial will commence on Aug 19 at 9 am,” the judge said adding that the case management hearing on July 15 has also been vacated.

Justice Sequerah had earlier set Aug 19 to 29; throughout September and October except for Fridays; and the first two weeks in November, for Najib’s 1MDB trial.

Earlier, Thomas who is the lead prosecutor in Najib’s SRC International Sdn Bhd’s trial requested for a postponement of the 1MDB trial set in August and September to give way for SRC trial to complete first.

Thomas told the court that the prosecution had informed judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who presided over the SRC International trial, that the case might not be completed by Aug 15.

“It would be difficult for trial number two (referring to the 1MDB case) to commence before the disposal of the first case (SRC International) in court,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ application was then supported by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who told the court that he also wanted to ensure the disposal of the SRC International case first before the 1MDB trial could be heard.

Najib is facing four counts under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and 21 counts of money laundering involving 1MDB funds, amounting to RM2.28 billion.

The 66-year-old Pekan MP is accused of committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Bhd in Jalan Raja Chulan here between 2011 and 2014.

The former prime minister also faces three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totaling RM42 million. – Bernama