Idecs 2019 kicks off today at BCCK

KUCHING: The International Digital Economy Conference Sarawak (Idecs) is being held for the third time here at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) today and tomorrow (July 8-9).

Organised by Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (Scope), this year’s edition comes with six sub-themes to be discussed during parallel sessions throughout the two days.

The sub-themes are Digital Government: Data Centric Government; Manufacturing: Industry 4.0; Smart Cities; Tourism: Digital Heritage; Agriculture: Smart Farming; and E-Commerce: E-Commerce and Services Ecosystem.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is expected to launch the two-day conference at 9.30am today.

Keynote speaker Dr Michio Kaku, a world-renowned futurist, will enlighten delegates and invited guests on ‘The World in 2030’.

Kaku has starred in a myriad of science programming for television including Discovery, Science Channel, BBC, ABC and History Channel.

He has also been a featured columnist for top popular science publications such as Popular Mechanics, Discover, COSMOS, WIRED, New Scientist, Newsweek and many others.

After Kaku’s keynote address, Abang Johari is expected to launch an exhibition held in conjunction with the two-day conference at noon.

The exhibition comprises 39 booths set up by both the public and private sectors.

Among the exhibitors from the public sector are the Land and Survey Department, Sarawak Energy, Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports, Department of Agriculture, Public Works Department, Ministry of International Trade and E-Commerce, Ministry of Industrial and Entrepreneur Development, and Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda).

Private companies taking part in the exhibition include Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Maxis Berhad, Reach Ten Communication Sdn Bhd, Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd, Siliconnet Technologies Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Pay), Positive Mind Sdn Bhd, Real Icon Sdn Bhd, Celcom Axiata Berhad, Naim Holdings Berhad, Smart Cities Network, Bidayuh Traditional Collection, Seri Gedong Songket, Latip’s Collection, CK Borneo, Lydiae Beauty, Aleeyan Enterprise and Anjaad Borneo Sdn Bhd.

Other invited speakers are Inma Martinez and Janek Rozov who will touch on ‘Digital Government’; Lizhou Ken Hong and Karen S Puah on ‘E-Commerce’; Dr Sachin Gupta and Dares Kittiyopas on ‘Agriculture’; Vivek Varma B and Seah Han Yong on ‘Smart City’; Dr Yogesh K. Potdar and Prof Charles Fine on ‘Manufacturing’; as well as Joe Sidek and Khoo Salma Nasution on ‘Tourism’.