Maxis’ Hotlink rewards customers with a chance to win a free phone every day

KUALA LUMPUR: Maxis’ Hotlink is giving its customers the golden opportunity to win a free phone just by logging into the Hotlink RED App every day.

With the ‘Free Phones Every Day’ offer, which will run until July 31, customers can earn points by logging into the app and redeeming a deal that gives them one chance to win Samsung S10+, Samsung A10, or Samsung A30 phones.

“There’s no question that phones have become an absolute necessity in our lives and we never go anywhere without them. At the same time, we are aware how difficult it may be for some to easily purchase a phone due to the high prices.

“We always want to offer our customer great deals with true value every day, and that is why we came up with the “Free Phones Every Day” deal. And it’s really easy to stand a chance to win too. We are really committed to understanding our customers on a personal level – what they love, what’s relevant to them, what makes them tick, and more,” said Maxis head of Customer Base Management Navin Manian.

To stand a chance to win a free phone, customers need to download the Hotlink RED app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store, and log in to the app.

Open the app every day to claim the daily free Hotlink Rewards points from the Rewards tab. To earn more points, customers can buy selected Internet Passes from the Shop tab on the app.

After claiming the free points, go to the Deals tab and look for the ‘Free Phones Every Day’ deal under the “Hot Deals” category. Click on the deal and select ‘Redeem With 5 Hotlink Rewards Points’ to download one chance to win a phone.

As Hotlink is giving away free phones every single day within the campaign period, remember to log in daily to redeem your chance.

The offer is just one of many attractive deals that Hotlink RED App users can enjoy. Other exciting deals include F&B offers from Aunty Anne’s, Tealive, and McDonald’s, and even discounts on hotels on travel sites such as Expedia and Traveloka, and many more. For the full list of brands and merchants, please log in to the Hotlink RED App.

Find out more about the ‘Free Phones Every Day’ campaign at www.hotlink.my/freephones.