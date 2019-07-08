Miri cops seize 54 motorbikes, issue 94 summonses in Ops Samseng Jalanan

MIRI: A total of 54 motorcycles were seized and 94 summonses issued during an all-night police operation at Marina Parkcity here.

‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’, which commenced late Saturday, concluded at 6am yesterday.

“A total of 54 motorcycles were inspected and later, seized during the operation.

“Ninety-four summonses for various traffic offences were issued,” said district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah.

From the total 94 summonses, 15 were issued on offence of riding motorcycles without

valid licence and insurance coverage, 15 on riding motorcycles without valid road tax, 32 on motorcycles having modified exhausts, 12 on motorcycles without side mirrors, and 20 on motorcycles having modified registration plates.

Lim added that ‘Ops Samseng Jalanan’ involved 59 officers from each police station under the jurisdiction of district’s police headquarters.