New WF-1000XM3 wireless headphones boasts Sony’s iconic noise cancellation system

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony expanded its 1000X family with the addition of new generation wireless headphones – the WF-1000XM3.

Sony’s Industry-leading Noise Cancellation is improved further with the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip and Dual Noise Sensor Technology which delivers exceptional Noise Cancelling performance.

The WF-1000XM3 headphones feature Dual Noise Sensor technology that works with the new HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e to catch and cancel noise respectively.

Thanks to Dual Noise Sensor Technology, one feed-forward microphone and one feed-back microphone on the surface of the headphones catch more of the ambient sound.

Having caught the ambient sound, the dedicated HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e gets to work. The processor creates an inverted sound wave to offset bothersome background noise. It not only cancels more noise across almost all frequencies but also uses less power. Anything ranging from annoying aircraft cabin noise, to hustle and bustle on the city streets, is dramatically cancelled by the buds.

Characteristic of the 1000X family, the WF-1000M3 buds features premium, high quality sound. The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e also accomplishes stunning sound thanks to 24-bit audio signal processing and DAC with amplifier. Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX (DSEE HX) upscales compressed digital music files including MP3 formats.

The WF-1000XM3 buds are small and light but manage to pack in a newly developed BLUETOOTH chip.

This allows for L/R simultaneous BLUETOOTH transmission which means that both left and right earbuds receive audio content at the same time, rather than the conventional left-to-right relay BLUETOOTH transmission. Teamed with the new optimised antenna structure, this results in a highly stable wireless connection. Also, low latency syncs what you see on screen precisely with what you hear on your headphones for enjoyable TV shows, videos and more.

The WF-1000XM3 buds are specifically designed for improved comfort and stability in the ear. The ‘ergonomic tri-hold’ structure holds the earbuds firmly in place, with three supporting points for the ear. A high-friction rubber surface has also been included to ensure a stable fitting. With four sizes of hybrid earbuds and three sizes of triple comfort earbuds.

The HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e has low power consumption while the headphones case doubles as a charger. The buds have a quick charge function with just 10 minutes of charging for up to 90 minutes of battery life.

Optimised for the Google Assistant, users can control the headphones by voice, making the WF-1000XM3 the perfect commuter companion. The headphones are also compatible with the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

The WF-1000XM3 is now available at authorised Sony retailers here.

Technical Specifications

Headphone type: Closed, dynamic

Driver unit: 6mm, dome type (CCAW Voice coil)

Waterproof: No

NFC: Yes (case)

Battery: Maximum 4 hours (NC on), 4.5 hours (NC off), 9 hours (waiting time – NC on), 15 hours (waiting time – NC off), 6 hours with continuous music playback time (NC on), 8 hours with continuous music playback time (NC off)

Bluetooth: Version 5.0, 30ft (10 metres) effective range (line of sight)

Noice canceling on/off switch: Available

Charging case battery charge time: Approximately 3.5 hours

Colour options: Grey, Black