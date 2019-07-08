Public engagement needed on UNCAT – Mohamed Hanipa

KUALA LUMPUR: Proper public engagement and discussions are needed before any move is taken to accede to the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said this was important in understanding public sentiments on such an issue, especially in a multi-religious society like Malaysia.

The deputy minister was speaking to reporters after attending a regional dialogue on challenges faced by Malaysia in relation to accession to the treaty hosted by the Malaysian Human Rights Commission (Suhakam), here, today.

Asked when the government would accede to UNCAT, Mohamed Hanipa said there was no decision on the matter yet.

“Such a matter must be decided by the Cabinet, and we haven’t decided anything on it,” he said. – Bernama