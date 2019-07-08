Recent surge in dengue: Keep homes, compounds clean

KUCHING: City folk have been reminded not to allow their homes to become breeding grounds for Aedes mosquitoes, in light of the recent surge in dengue fever reported.

Assistant Minister of Rural Electricity Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi said with people cleaning their homes for the recent festive occasions, many unwanted or old items were kept in the compound which ended up becoming mosquito breeding grounds.

“Kuching has recorded 299 dengue cases (this year) with the number rising to 329 cases in the past five to seven days.

“It is important we take early action to prevent the mosquitoes from multiplying,” he said at a gotong-royong event in Kampung Gersik Esplanade, here yesterday.

“In this area alone, we have cases at the start and end of the Seberang Hilir area, and I urge everyone to come together and clean up the area to prevent more cases.

“As dengue fever is vector borne, it can spread to other areas as the mosquitoes fly about in search of breeding grounds.”

The Pantai Damai assemblyman called on households in the city to keep their homes and compound clean and to ensure there are no containers holding stagnant water lying about.