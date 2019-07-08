Sharing wealth with S’wakians first move after taking office – Sedar president

KUCHING: Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak (Sedar) will be setting up the Sarawak People’s Rights Fund, should it capture the state government by winning all 82 seats in the upcoming state election due by June 2021.

Announcing this at a press conference after its first inaugural General Congress at a hotel here yesterday, president Datuk Othman Abdillah said the fund would serve as a form of a wealth-sharing initiative with Sarawakians.

He added the initiative would be one of the first move to be implemented should Sedar win all the 82 seats and that all Sarawakians aged 18 years and above would receive money from the fund.

“We shall implement this initiative a few months after we take office as the state government, should we win the election. Sarawakians aged 18 years and above will receive the money from the fund.

“At first, RM100 will be given to each Sarawakians monthly – of which the amount will be increased, perhaps to RM300 or RM500.

“For our collections for the fund, we shall set up various businesses particularly involving agriculture. Since our state here has many under-utilised land, we shall fully utilise the lands for the businesses. 49 per cent of the profit gained from each of them will go straight to the fund and the rest will go to the state government,” said Othman, who is a contractor and a businessman.

According to Othman, should Sedar to take office as the new state government, the state would not need to depend solely from the oil and gas industry.

He believed that this could be achieved through setting up the various businesses with its profits would go to the new state government, adding that the money gained from the oil and gas industry in Sarawak would serve as a bonus.

“It is a good thing to focus on agriculture as we cannot hope too much on the profits we gain from the oil and gas industry. Countries such as Vietnam, Thailand and even Liberia are all rich in the agriculture industry.

“Sarawak is rich in resources, but its people are still poor. Under the new Sedar state government, it will be a high time for the ‘rakyat’ to deserve a share of the profits gained,” he added.

Meanwhile, Othman declared that Sedar is an independent party that has no affiliation with other existing political parties such as Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), regardless of whether their origin were from the PeninsularMalaysia or East Malaysia.

With its headquarters at Jalan Haji Taha here, the party aimed to set up branches throughout Sarawak.

According to Othman, a website would be set up within a week’s time for online registration for the convenience of their new members to register. An official Sedar telephone number would be set up within the same period.

On another note, the first inaugural General Congress held yesterday witnessed 18 members elected as officer bearers of the party’s supreme council, which included Othman himself as the president, Abang Halit Abang Malik as deputy president as well as Khairul Hanizan Amit, Mark Edmund Kasa and Rabaah Tudin as vice-presidents.

Sedar currently has 300 members from throughout the state.