SMEs urged to collaborate with govt agencies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) should work closely with government agencies to accelerate their business growth, said Sarawak layered-cake entrepreneur Mohammad Hafidz Rohani.

The managing director of Iana Corporation Sdn Bhd said the agencies are always ready to help the SMEs – the backbone of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“When we first started, the Agriculture Department had assisted us in purchasing our machinery.

“The Iana group is also a recipient of SME Corp’s Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme grant, and has benefited from programmes such as the [email protected] programme, including being sponsored to attend a short course at the Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford.

“Rating and certification agencies such as the Malaysia Productivity Corporation and SIRIM also helped us in obtaining the 5S certification, LEAN Management, the Halal certification and the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification,” he told Bernama recently.

The Iana group was one of nine Malaysian SMEs selected by the Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) to take part in a trade mission to Taipei on June 17-21, 2019, in collaboration with the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation office in Taiwan.

The trade mission was in conjunction with the 29th Taipei International Food Show, organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

Mohammad Hafidz said the trade mission provided an opportunity for the entrepreneurs to gain exposure and to get ideas for their business growth.

During the event, the Iana group also met with a supplier who could design a specialised machine for the company’s cake-making process.

Iana’s Sarawak layered-cake brand, Siti Payung, has penetrated Brunei and Singapore markets, he said, adding that the company plans to open two new branches in addition to its existing branch in Miri. — Bernama