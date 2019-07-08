Sri Aman Division to be renamed as Simanggang Division – CM

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has agreed in principle to rename Sri Aman Division as Simanggang Division while Sri Aman shall retain its name as Bandar Sri Aman.

“I will put forward this proposal to the state cabinet for further deliberation to be carried out. I hope that the other cabinet members would agree with me as well,” Abang Johari said when officiating the ‘Majlis Ramah Tamah Aidilfitri’, organised by Anak Perantau Melayu Simanggang at Kuching Civic Centre, Jalan Taman Budaya here last night.

Anak Perantau Melayu Simanggang is an organisation formed to look after the welfare of the people of Simanggang who migrated to Kuching and Samarahan to seek better pastures.

In terms of development, Abang Johari said the state government would continue to pay close attention to the developmentsprojects in Simanggang such as construction of roads and the setting up of a ‘green area’ to improve the standards of living among the people.

“I assure you that the development projects or proposals in Simanggang will be taken into consideration when the state budget is tabled in the upcoming assembly sitting at the end of the year,” he added.

Moreover, he told the crowd that the state government had already granted RM1 million to Simanggang cooperative as a seed capital to the people in venturing into agriculture business.

He pointed out that the people in Simanggang should utilise their land by planting cash crops such as MD2 pineapples to be exported as it would be able to generate extra income to the people while at the same contributing to the state economy.

“With proper management in utilising their lands, capital and technology in their agribusiness venture, we will be able to improve the standard of livings among the people and transform the economy of the rural areas in the state,” said Abang Johari.

On another note, he urged land owners, especially the natives, to take full advantage of their asset as to generate values for themselves and assist them in moving up the social ladder.

With the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government under his leadership, Abang Johari believed that the state government backed by the state strong human capital is capable of charting a path towards a brighter and prosperous future for Sarawak.

Among those present were Assistant Minister of E-Commerce and Entrepreneur and Small, Medium Enterprise (SME) Development Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais and Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri.