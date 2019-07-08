Three gored on first day of Spanish bull-running festival

MADRID: Two Americans and a Spaniard were hospitalised after being gored during northern Spain’s Pamplona bull-running festivities, local authorities said yesterday.

The bull runs are one of the most crowded events of the week-long San Fermin festival.

“The number of people being treated at the emergency ward of Navarra hospital complex has risen to five, three because of bull horns,” the Navarra regional government said on Twitter.

Authorities said in a statement that those hurt included two US citizens, aged 23 and 46, and a Spaniard, who was injured in his left thigh.

The daily runs see hundreds of people dressed in white shirts and red scarfs, sprint with bulls through narrow streets to the city’s bull ring, where the animals are killed by professional matadors in an afternoon bullfight. – AFP